Capcom has announced that classic platformer Ducktales Remastered has returned to digital storefronts, more than six months after it was delisted due to the rights expiring back in August of last year.

Making the announcement via the Capcom Unity Blog and the official Capcom USA Twitter account (via XboxAchievements) the remastered version of the 8-bit original with updated music and visuals can now be purchased once more for Xbox One (via Backwards Compatability), Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii U and via Steam on PC.

We weren't huge fans of the remaster when we reviewed DuckTales Remastered back in 2013, but hey - we're not going to complain for another chance to get a nostalgic hit of Disney platforming. Or sing along to the theme tune for that matter.