A number of EA titles are now newly available through Steam, like Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst (via Gematsu).

What’s more, these games’ price tags have been slashed to celebrate their launch on the new platform. Here’s the list:

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $4.99 (from $19.99)

Crysis 3 – $9.89 (from $29.99)

Dragon Age II – $12.49 (from $24.99)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – $19.99 (from $39.99)

Fe – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Need for Speed Rivals – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Need for Speed – $9.89 (from $29.99)

Need for Speed Heat – $27.99 (from $69.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $19.99 (from $49.99)

Sea of Solitude – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Unravel – $9.99 (from $19.99)

Unravel Two – $9.99 (from $19.99)

These are all steals, honestly. EA also announced that EA Access will arrive on Steam in summer, and comprises access to the above list of games and many more.

