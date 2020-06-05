A number of EA titles are now newly available through Steam, like Burnout Paradise Remastered, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst (via Gematsu).

What’s more, these games’ price tags have been slashed to celebrate their launch on the new platform. Here’s the list:

  • Burnout Paradise Remastered – $4.99 (from $19.99)
  • Crysis 3 – $9.89 (from $29.99)
  • Dragon Age II – $12.49 (from $24.99)
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – $19.99 (from $39.99)
  • Fe – $9.99 (from $19.99)
  • Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – $9.99 (from $19.99)
  • Need for Speed Rivals – $9.99 (from $19.99)
  • Need for Speed – $9.89 (from $29.99)
  • Need for Speed Heat – $27.99 (from $69.99)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $19.99 (from $49.99)
  • Sea of Solitude – $9.99 (from $19.99)
  • Unravel – $9.99 (from $19.99)
  • Unravel Two – $9.99 (from $19.99)

These are all steals, honestly. EA also announced that EA Access will arrive on Steam in summer, and comprises access to the above list of games and many more. 
 

