A group of industry veterans including Dragon Age creator Mike Laidlaw have set up their own game development studio in Canada known as Yellow Brick Games.

Laidlaw has joined Thomas Giroux, Jeff Skalski and Frederic St-Laurent B in founding the new startup, whom have themselves previously worked on Ubisoft titles such as The Crew and Assassin's Creed Syndicate to name a few. The new company intends to "further cement the region's leading role in the global entertainment scene" with a new, as yet unrevealed project already in the works with a team of 15 on it.

In a press release statement given to VentureBeat, Laidlaw said "The market for independently produced games is growing rapidly and the technology is keeping pace. Small, diverse teams can now create high-quality experiences. For veterans of big-studio productions like myself and much of our team, this is the perfect time to get back to a small, agile, and highly motivated group."

"We want our games here at Yellow Brick to take potentially millions of players on wonderous journeys, and we want every member of our team to have a direct impact on the new worlds we’re creating."