Double Fine, the publisher of Gang Beasts, Knights and Bikes, and GNOG, will no longer publish games owing to its integration to Xbox Game Studios (via VGC).

Double Fine Presents was started in 2014, with the ambition to provide publishing capabilities and offices available for independent developers to help them get their project out there. Titles like Escape Goat 2, Last Life, Mountain, and Gang Beasts were ameliorated by this program, and now, Gang Beasts developer Boneloaf has announced it is going it alone.

“What Tim and his company built is pretty wonderful, but with Double Fine Presents winding down due to Double Fine’s acquisition by Xbox Game Studios last year, we think it is a good time for Boneloaf to stand on its own… legs and publish Gang Beasts ourselves,” said Boneloaf in its post. It’s an interesting statement about Double Fine, and Double Fine founder Tim Schafer had also expressed uncertainty about the future of Double Fine Presents.

“How Double Fine Presents will evolve is kind of an unknown,” said Schafer in an interview with Destructoid. “It doesn’t make sense to do exactly the kind of publishing stuff if we can’t do it–like if the platforms are limited. From a business sense, I don’t know if it structurally makes sense to have a publisher within [another publisher]. It’s a complicated issue.”

If Double Fine Presents has come to an end, the company pledged to continue its collaboration with iam8bit for Day of the Devs. Hosted in San Francisco, U.S., it is an annual free festival which shows off demos of unreleased indie games.

