Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and The Immortal are the latest trio of titles to be added to the Switch Online NES and SNES service.

Released in 1994, Donkey Kong Country is a reboot of the original series, and is a side-scroller boasting “groundbreaking” graphics across its 40 levels. It also proved developer Rare’s prowess with platforming games, and secured Donkey Kong’s status as a cultural icon. From then on, the success of Donkey Kong Country spurred the development of the series, with the latest entry being Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for the Wii U.

This history lesson is over now, as I imagine you’re all chomping at the bit to play the game on the Switch. Accompanying Donkey Kong Country are Natsume Championship Wrestling for the SNES and The Immortal for the NES. Rob Hubbard composed the soundtrack to The Immortal, and I though, Wow, that’s odd, didn’t that person also found Scientology? He did not. That’s L. Rod Hubbard. Rob Hubbard is a composer most famous for his work with Commodore 64 computers. All three games will become available on July 15.



