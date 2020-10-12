Developer Maze Theory alongside BBC Studios and publisher Just Add Water has announced a new Doctor Who game entitled Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality coming to consoles and PC next year.

The sequel, which is said to "reimagine" last year's VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time and continue that game's story will include all new gameplay alongside plenty of new monsters and planets, as well as classic Who foes the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Weeping Angels.

Perhaps most excitingly for Whovians, the game will not only feature the current Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, but will also see the Tenth Doctor return played by David Tennant. Both Doctors will feature in the game which is said to be "built with current and next generation consoles in mind."

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is currently scheduled for a "Spring 2021" release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the teaser trailer for yourself below.