In today’s Inside Xbox live stream, Codemasters revealed that DiRT 5 is coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

The next game in the series is a spectacle, and will offer an array of races and vehicles to choose from to chase victory. “DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style,” reads the official description. In addition, Troy Baker and Nolan North are voicing the protagonist and the rival in DiRT 5.

Impressively enough, what we see in the trailer has been “captured in-game, showcasing wheel-to-wheel action, stunning environments and a brand new take on amplified racing.” Codemasters has also opted into Smart Delivery, so those who purchase DiRT 5 for their Xbox One are entitled to a free copy of DiRT 5 for the Xbox Series X. Of course, the game is coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, but we aren’t sure if it’ll come to PC, or the PlayStation 4 and 5. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

DiRT 5 is in development for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Watch the reveal trailer below.



