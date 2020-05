Devolver Digital’s presentation of upcoming titles is in the works, but the publisher cannot commit to a date “due to THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.” (via Nintendo Life)

Devolver Direct 2020 is happening but we’re not sure when due to THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.



Should be a good one though. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 12, 2020 “due to THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES” hits the nail on the head. The capitalisation and the hokey admission and minimisation of the pandemic for polite and proper online communication… hits the nail on the head. Devolver Digital tends to poke fun at the slushy and sanitised tone of E3, with blood and guts, parody currency and loot boxes, and lots and lots of swearing. Though it isn’t sure when Nina.exe wil grace the small screen once again, Devolver Digital will be delivering an off the wall presentation in the near future.

And, so long as everyone is staying safe, it’s no matter to wait a little longer for its usual summer showcase. We’ll keep you posted.