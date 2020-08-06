Detroit: Become Human has sold more than five million copies since it launched in 2018.

“Launching Detroit: Become Human on Steam has been a delightful experience for us,” said Guillaume de Fondaumière, co-CEO and head of publishing at Quantic Dream. “The response we’re seeing has been incredibly positive, in particular in Asian markets. We are also thrilled by the response garnered by the concomitant release of our Community Play extension for streamers and viewers on Twitch, which elevated a fundamentally single player game into a social experience.”

Set in a recognisable future of North America, the game follows three robots who become “deviant,” and break free of the code which ensures their subservience to humans. Detroit: Become Human was praised for its diverging decisions across the three characters, and state-of-the-art motion-capture performances. However, it received criticism for its co-opting of historical and political allegory and clumsy narrative. “It’s all a bit silly, really,” we said.

Detroit: Become Human is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC.

