Lucid Games' OTT destruction-derby arena Destruction AllStars launches on PlayStation 5 today, and naturally there's a launch trailer to celebrate.

The game—which is available for no extra cost to PlayStation Plus subscribers—offers up four game modes: Mayhem (deathmatch), Carnado, Stockpile and Gridfall both as a solo driver and in team-based competition. You'll pick one of sixteen drivers each with their own abilities and can get behind the wheel of one of three vehicle types; or even if you're feeling brave poot about the arenas on foot.

Check out the trailer for Destruction AllStars for yourself below, and the game launches today exclusively for PlayStation 5.