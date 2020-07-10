Bungie has announced that the loot caps for the Leviathan, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrow raids have been removed as a result of the Moments of Triumph event.

This is big. This is momentous and triumphant. At any other time, Destiny 2 players are only able to acquire rewards from a given raid once a week. This is a conscious choice to stop people from farming these items and to help casual players integrate with the hardcore players. So, let’s say you complete the Leviathan raid every day for a week. The raid would only drop legendary rewards from each section of the raid once, thereby ignoring the number of times you’ve run through it.

Now, with Moments of Triumph, these limits have been withdrawn from the raids. Players have until September 22 to play Leviathan, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrow over and over until they’ve gotten the full sets of each raid’s exclusive rewards. It’s also great for newer players, who might have missed out on earlier seasons of content for Destiny 2, and it’s a nice little send off before Beyond Light launches.

Destiny 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.