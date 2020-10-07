Bungie has released a new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion, showcasing some of the new exotic weapons and armour up for grabs in the pack.

As Guardians traverse the perilous frosty tundra of Europa, they'll be able to get their hands on a bunch of new Golden Age Exotic tech, including the No Time to Explain Pulse Rifle, the Cloudstrike Sniper Rifle, The Lament sword and a Grenade Launcher known as Salvation's Grip.

As for armour, you'll be able to get your hands on Precious Scars and Icefall Mantle as a Titan, Arthrys' Embrace and the Mask of Bakris for Hunters while Warlocks get Dawn Chorus and Necrotic Grip.

You can check out a more detailed rundown of the weapons and armour up for grabs in the video below or on the official Destiny 2 website. Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10.