PlayStation has released the launch trailer for Bluepoint Games' PlayStation 5 glow-up of the classic 2010 From Software game Demon's Souls.

As you'd expect, it gives us a glimpse of the dark, foreboding fantasy world of Bloetaria in the game that kicked off the Soulsborne genre and was the forerunner to the classic Dark Souls series. Whether you're going back for nostalgia, or stepping in for the first time expect the usual brand of methodical action-RPG combat you've come to know and love.

We will also note the slight irony that we're posting the video from the PlayStation Europe YouTube channel that states the game is available now, despite the PlayStation 5 to play it on not launching over in the UK and Europe until November 19. However, we can also confirm boxed copies of the game have landed on people's doormats in the wild today regardless despite the lack of console to play it on, so we're mostly just trying to supress our jealousy at our lucky friends across the pond who can actually get stuck in from today.

Demon's Souls (officially) launches today in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The UK and Europe will be able to join them on November 19.