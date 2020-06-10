Antony Johnston, one of the writers of Dead Space, suggested that people should tune into the PlayStation 5 event on June 11 for a reveal of his latest project (via Game Informer).

The project has been in development for almost two years, he said, and that it’s a “big” game. Now, “big” could be interpreted in different ways. Of course, working on a game for the next generation of hardware is a “big” achievement, so hats off to Johnston. It could also be a literal meaning, that the game itself is a ginormous open-world affair. Or, it could relate to a “big” IP, revived once again on the PlayStation 5.