Garena acquired Phoenix Labs, the developer of free-to-play role-playing game Dauntless, and this move will lead to “exciting opportunities ahead” for the two companies (via WccfTech).

For the uninitiated, Garena is a digital services company with links in gaming, esports, ecommerce and digital finance, based in Singapore. Its parent company is Sea Limited, and its focus is in the south-east region of Asia. Its online game and social platform, Garena+, is the conduit with which games like Call of Duty Online, FIFA Online, and League of Legends are distributed in south-eastern Asia and Taiwan. Garena has possessed a stake in Phoenix Labs for a long time now, and the acquisition will transfer over 100 employees at the Vancouver developer to the tech company.

“With this next step, we’re able to ensure that we can provide the best possible experience for Dauntless players around the world,” said Jesse Houston, CEO of Phoenix Labs. Dauntless launched for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch in 2019. Set in the fantasy world of the Shattered Isles, giant Behemoths hunger for aether, the energy that comprises all of existence. Players will take down these animals in teams of four, and collect the beasts’ parts for power-ups. “We’re extremely excited about what the future holds for Phoenix Labs, as we continue to support our ever-growing Dauntless community and explore future games,” continued Houston.

In combination with Garena’s expertise in community-building and mobile platforms, Dauntless is targeting a mobile launch in the future. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Phoenix Labs to the Garena family,” enthused Forrest Li, founder and group CEO of Sea Limited. “Over the last few years, we have watched Phoenix Labs mature into one of the best development teams in the business and launch a hugely exciting title in Dauntless. We also know that they share our mission of making great games, creating the best teams, and putting players first. Our skills sets are highly complementary, and we see many exciting opportunities ahead that our teams can explore together.”

Dauntless is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

