CD Projekt Red has revealed the TV commercial for upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of the game's release next month.

The TV spot is a pretty simple one in concept, with Johnny Silverhand's actor (and film star) Keanu Reeves encouraging players to "sieze the day" to the soundtrack of Billie Eilish's hit Bad Guy. It was first broadcast last night in the US during the first game of the NBA Finals between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat.

Cyberpunk 2077 shouldn't be far away now, although developer CD Projekt Red has come under fire yesterday after it emerged it was requiring staff to take mandatory crunch in the last few weeks leading up to launch despite previously making public statements decrying the practice.

Check out the TV spot for yourself below. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19 with an Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 version to follow at a later date.