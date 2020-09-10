CD Projekt RED has announced the details of its next Night City Wire broadcast set to give us another glimpse into upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077.

Following on from last month's broadcast, episode 3 will have a focus on the various gangs and factions that populate Night City, including the Maelstrom, the Moxes, 6th Street and more. The latest broadcast also promises us a look at the game's original score, giving us an earful of lovely mood-setting music as we make our way through the neon-drenched streets which we're also said to get a tour of during the stream.

The Night City Wire broadcast will kick off at 6pm CEST—that's 5pm in the UK— on Friday, September 18. Cyberpunk 2077 meanwhile is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 19, with next-gen versions to follow at a to-be-confirmed date sometime after.