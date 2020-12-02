CD Projekt RED has released a new trailer for the eagerly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077, this time offering a look at the game's Photo Mode.

As you'd probably expect from any Photo Mode worth its salt, there's plenty of options available, including exposure, contrast, highlights, camera presets and the like, but you'll also have the ability to adjust the pose of characters in your shot, change expressions, turn off muzzle flashes, make characters visible and invisible and naturally, add frames, effects and stickers to get the perfect shot.

There's not long to go before the game is in our hands, as Cyberpunk 2077 is set for launch next week on December 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC and playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibilty.