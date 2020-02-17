Hardware company Nvidia seems to be working on a GPU for Cyberpunk 2077 (via IGN).

Cyberpunk 2077 was meant to launch on April 16, but the company chose to delay the game by several months. “Right now, we are in “crunch mode,” however it’s not as bad as before,” said a developer. “In The Witcher 3 times, if the studio was messaged that we’re entering crunch everybody had to stay and work regardless of the fact if they had things to do… if we manage to do our stuff on time and it gets approved by QA we can leave after eight hours. Nobody makes us stay or looks down at us for it.” CD Projekt Red said that its crunch conditions pale in comparison to reports coming from Rockstar Games, but this is not a competition. Severe consequences arise from crunch, like mental and physical health problems, personal relationship degradation, and financial complications. Cyberpunk 2077 could be CD Projekt Red’s “crowning achievement for this generation” but it will always be associated with this admission of crunch.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.

