Cyberpunk 2077 has an range of options in its character creator, from scars, teeth, piercings, cyborg attachments, tattoos, and make-up, as well as classes that affect how the world responds to the player (via Kotaku).

We’d gotten a glimpse at the character creator when CD Projekt Red released the Deep Dive Video in August 2019. Apparently, and expectedly, things are a little different now, and what we’ve heard since then seems to have been integrated into this section of the game.

Firstly, the player chooses their class, which actually won’t lock them into choosing certain perks and upgrades, because these categories are “fluid.” In any event, these are Nomad, Street Kid, and Corpo, and will deliver a distinct prologue for the player dependent on this background. The Netrunner and Solo classes stated in the Deep Dive didn’t appear in the preview build, but that’s not to say they are no longer in the game.

These classes are structured like classes in Dragon Age: Origins, with the unique set-ups and unique dialogue choices throughout the game. Regarding the face and body of the character, there’s a lot on offer. According to Kotaku, there are:

6 skin types

35 hairstyles

17 eyes

8 eyebrows

17 mouths

17 jaws

17 ears

8 “cyberware” options and no cyberware option

9 types of scars and no scars

6 types of tattoos and no tattoos

11 piercings and no piercings

5 types of teeth

8 styles of eye makeup

5 styles of lip makeup and no lip makeup

3 blemishes

3 types of nipples

5 types of body tattoos

2 types of body scars

2 types of penis and penis size options

1 vagina

5 types of pubic hairs

If looks don’t matter to you, there are three presets and a randomise feature, and the randomiser doesn’t impact genitalia. In addition, the game will register the player’s choice of a “male” or a “female” body for V, altering its text accordingly.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020.

