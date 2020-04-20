Crysis Remastered is coming to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and could feature Warhead as well as the original Crysis (via DSOGaming).

This is inferred from Tim Willits’ tweet, who is the chief creative officer of Saber Interactive, which is the studio in charge of the remaster’s Switch release. In his post, he referred to “remasters,” not the singular “remaster,” and people are theorising that Crysis Warhead could be bundled in the project.

Willits’ comment could be nothing special—he could mean the remaster of the PC version and the remaster of the console version of Crysis. However, Crytek’s press release for the upcoming game did say that multiple single-player campaigns are featured. We won’t know for certain until the developers reveal more about the game. As stated, Saber Interactive is gearing up for an announcement “soon,” so we’ll keep you in the loop.

