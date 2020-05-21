Crucible, the free-to-play MOBA from Amazon Game Studios, will start its Season 1 in July, and there’s a pre-season battle pass available for purchase now (via PCGamesN).

Set on a dangerous alien planet, everyone is out for themselves to gain Essence, a rare resource that amplifies player powers. There are three modes, and a colourful cast of characters to select from, like the amphibious raider Ajonah, jet-fueled trucker Earl, and teleporting trickster Tosca. “Crucible’s fast-paced combat requires players to constantly re-evaluate and adjust their strategies, adapting to their opponents’ moves and the ever-changing planet itself,” said the developer when the game was revealed earlier this month.

Amazon Game Studios isn’t going to let the game linger, though. The game launched for PC players yesterday, and its eight-week pre-season intends to let players “learn the game, discover and build skill playing their favourite hunters, and begin honing their strategy before Season 1 kicks off.” Season 1 is therefore going to begin in July, and approximately mid-July if we’re using that eight week estimate. There is already a pre-season battle pass with challenges which unlock rewards, including cosmetics for characters and account (like a garden-variety battle pass, basically). If you’re a keen bean, there are also the Founder’s Packs, which bundle in-game currency and exclusive skins along with the pre-season battle pass.

Crucible is out now for PC.

