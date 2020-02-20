The final Grand Prix for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a trip to Gasmoxia, and the event goes live today (via Nintendo Life).

The planet Gasmoxia is the homeworld of Nitros Oxide, and in the original 1999 game, the evil-doer returns there after his defeat on Earth. It is only fitting that the final Grand Prix turns to the stars, and it will offer a new track, character, Karts, skins and a new set of Time Trials.

Drive-Thru Danger is “one of the most technical tracks in CTR history,” featuring a twisty-turny speedway suspended above the skyline as mega-corps Nuclear Pizza and Toxic Burger battle for supremacy. Emperor Velo makes an appearance as a new racer, and he is unlockable through this Grand Prix’s Nitro Gauge. Also, the Void Manta, Velo Chopper, and Galactic Cruiser are new additions to the garage, and the Pit Stop is getting cosmically cool decals and paint jobs. King Chicken, Koala Kong, the Nitro Squad, and Spyro are treated to new skins, but there are challenges that reveal even more choice cosmetics.

Emperor Velo has set his own records in the Time Trials. If players overtake the self-proclaimed ruler of the galaxy, they’ll receive a Champion Decal. Those speedsters who rank in the top five per cent of the Grand Prix leaderboards will be awarded the Champion Kart and Gasmoxia signature decal. And, if they’re able to beat Nitros Oxide’s times as well, there’s another Champion Decal to be won.

The Gasmoxia Grand Prix begins at 10.00am ET / 3.00pm GMT today. Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is out now for PlayStation 4. Watch the new trailer below.



