A game titled “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time,” has leaked through a Taiwanese ratings board, ahead of an apparent reveal in the next week (via Gematsu).

Surprise! I suppose. The game is being developed by Toys for Bob, which is the same studio that produced the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and, according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, will be officially announced on June 22.

“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli,” read the description attached to the entry on the ratings board. “The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

Well, well, well. If this game is to be officially unveiled next week, you’ll be the first to know.