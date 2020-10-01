Developer Vertigo Gaming has announced that offbeat cooking simulator Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! will be coming out of Early Access on PC and heading to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 14.

The game sees you running a food truck in a post-apocalyptic USA, where you must keep up with the orders of your customers to cook hundreds of varied dishes as you travel across the country with a pair of robot assistants to enter the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships. As you progress, you'll buy more equipment to upgrade your food truck with which, in turn, unlocks more recipies over 380 levels.

You can check out a trailer for the game for yourself below. Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is set to land on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 14 with a PlayStation 4 version "definitely before the end of October."