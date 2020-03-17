Remedy Entertainment stated that Control’s The Foundation DLC will roll out for PC and PlayStation 4 on March 26, then comes to the Xbox One on June 25 (via WccfTech).

It’s “an opportunity for [Remedy] to take the open-ended nature of the environments even further,” enthused Kasurinen. In addition, Jesse will learn a new ability, Shape. This is vital for solving the Rituals, and Shape is divided into Create and Fracture, with applications in combat as well as riddles. “The new area that you get to access is filled with mystery, discovery and player-driven exploration. As is the way of Control, it is embedded with symbolism. Exploring the foundation of the Oldest House is also about exploring the very foundation of Jesse herself,” revealed the director. “Who is she as the director and where does she need to from here? ... Jesse will be tested unlike ever before.”

Control is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the The Foundation trailer below.