Ion Lands’ Cloudpunk will touch down onto PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One as well as its planned PC release (via Gematsu).

Centring on “story-based exploration,” the game is set in a cyberpunk city cast in a neon, heady, voxel art style. This is Nivalis and the player is Rania, an employee of the semi-legal delivery company, Cloudpunk. Rubbing shoulders with artificial intelligences, androids, and humans with each successful delivery, the city will never be the same again as the player’s decisions reroute the future of Nivalis and its denizens.

The stylish game was previously announced for PC back in 2018. It seems it would be a dream on consoles too, and now, a whole lot of people will be able to pick it up.

Cloudpunk is coming soon for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

