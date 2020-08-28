Chorus, stylised as “Chorvs,” the science-fiction space combat shooter from Deep Silver Fishlabs, got a gameplay teaser trailer in last night’s Gamescom showcase.

In Chorus, the player will “take control of Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her”. Wasn’t The Circle that film that was definitely not about Google whilst definitely being about Google with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks? While I doubt this is the same cult, it’d be remiss of me to rule anything out at this stage.

In the story, you will lead Nara on a journey of redemption alongside her sentient ship called Forsaken. Your quest for redemption will see you travelling across the galaxy and “beyond the bounds of reality” which is certainly a collection of words.

Chorus comes to PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2021. Watch the new trailer below.



