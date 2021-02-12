Torn Banner Studios, Tripwire Presents and Deep Silver have announced that first person medieival combat game Chivalry II will launch on June 8, and get a cross-play closed beta event next month on consoles and PC.

The beta will begin on March 26 through to March 29 and be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and will allow players a taste of the 64 player battles that'll be available in the full game, four base classes and twelve subclasses, a bunch of siege weapons including Ballistae, Catapults, Trebuchet, Battering Rams and more across several game modes; including Team Objective, Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All.

To guarantee entry into the closed beta, you'll have to pre-order the game, which will also be available in a Special Edition with a bunch of exclusive additional items including the Agatha Jousting Knight Armour, the Royal Broadsword, the Mason Jousting Knight Armour, the Gold Horseman's Axe, Roses novelty item and more.

Check out a trailer for the game below. Chivalry II will release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 8, 2021.