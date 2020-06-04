A demo for Catherine: Full Body for Switch will go live on June 11 (via Gematsu).

Catherine: Full Body is considered to be the definitive version of Catherine, and it was developed by a team who also worked on Persona 5. The game was ported into the Persona 5 engine, and even features Joker as a playable guest character. Full Body also introduces a third “Catherine” in Rin, a pianist at the Stray Sheep who offers advice for Vincent in his tumultuous journey deciding what he wants out of life.

Catherine: Full Body is available now for PlayStation 4, and comes to Switch on July 7.

