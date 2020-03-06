Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono will become Capcom’s executive producer of esports, as announced by the company today (via Resetera).

Kunio Neo, director and executive corporate officer, has resigned owing to health reasons, and he will step down from his role on March 31. As a result, Capcom has shuffled the duties of its remaining corporate officers. Yoshinobu Sasahara will be promoted to corporate officer from their role as general manager of corporate and business planning. Shigenori Araki, Mitsuru Sato, Midori Yuasa, Toyoshige Hanaoka, and Tomotada Tashiro will no longer be corporate officers for the company, with Tashiro resigning from their post. Sato will focus on mobile and online development, and Araki and Yuasa will work with Ono on its esports strategy.

This is a significant shift. Both Araki and Toru Kitano will be treated as managing corporate officer and corporate officer, but their titles have changed. In addition, Sasahara gets a promotion but it isn’t clear who will be taking their previous place. Ono will no longer produce Street Fighter games, but it’s possible that this opportunity will let him feature in the promotional and competitive events more frequently. He pretty much is the face of Street Fighter, and it seems like Araki and Yuasa will manage the esports scene while Ono signs off on their efforts.

These changes will become effective on April 1, 2020. Street Fighter V is out now for PlayStation 4 and PC.