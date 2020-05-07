Call of the Sea is a first-person adventure game with “otherwordly” puzzles to solve, and developer Out of the Blue is developing it for the Xbox Series X.

Set in the 1930s on an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean, Norah searches for her husband, who never returned from an expedition he took some time ago. Exploring the beaches and jungles, she will face impossible things and decode the surreal ruins of a civilisation that has since disappeared. To me, there’s something a little BioShock-y about Call of the Sea, and the trailer reminded me of The Shape of Water, too.

“We on the dev team grew up with both adventure and puzzle games and we love them to pieces. Games like Firewatch, Subnautica, Red Matter, Myst, Soma, and Obduction were definitely sources of inspiration for us,” said Tatiana Delgado, game director and co-founder of the studio. “You might say that Call of the Sea is our love letter to the genre and a way of deepening our own experience and adding new dimensions to it. We hope to create a game for everyone out there that carries a nostalgic torch for the genre and for new players that have yet to discover the joy of adventure games with puzzle solving.”

Call of the Sea is coming to the Xbox Series X. Watch the trailer below.



