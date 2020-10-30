Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's first post-launch multiplayer season of content will kick off in December in the game and in free-to-play live service sister title Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision has revealed.

The news came during yesterday's earnings call for the company (of which you can find the audio of here) where Activision president Rob Kostich said (as transcribed by Gamespot) "All the awesome new Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators you unlock and your level 1 to 255 progression will be usable in Black Ops and in Warzone. Just like that worked in Modern Warfare. Black Ops battle pass content and store content will also work across Black Ops and Warzone."

"Now, players of course can continue to use their Modern Warfare content in Warzone once Black Ops launches... We expect Season 1 for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to launch this December. And that's when you're going to be able to start to see the impact of Black Ops and Warzone really starting to work together in cool and fun ways."

More details are set to be announced "in the next week or two" of how Cold War will integrate with Warzone, so expect to hear more as we approach the next couple of months. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 and PC on November 13.