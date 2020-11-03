Activision has offered up a closer look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign missions in a new blog post on the official website. Obviously, mild spoilers if you want to go in completely clean follow.

The post takes us through Raven Software's objectives for the campaign, which involved reintroducing perhaps the Black Ops sub-series most iconic trio of Woods, Mason and Hudson to a potentially new audience that wouldn't require you to have played the previous entries. There'll be new characters too, as Dan Vondrak, Senior Creative Director at Raven describes: "We also felt it was important to introduce some new characters so we could explore their personalities and relationships with the classic characters – this way both new and old players get something fresh."

The three missions we get to take a peek at include 'Nowhere Left to Run' which kicks off in a seedy bar in Amsterdam in 1981. The party soon gives way to a rooftop chase involving Woods, Mason and new character Russell Adler. There's also an appearance from a Black Ops fan-favourite toy in the form of the RC-XD remote control car/explosive in this early mission.

The next mission, 'Fracture Jaw' involves a flashback to Vietnam during the war, where one of the operatives (naturally, Raven is remaining cagey who) recalls the first time they encountered the game's antagonist, Soviet spy Perseus. Finally in this peek we get a look at 'Desperate Mesasures' —a mission set in the heart of the Soviet Union in the KBG Headquarters, which sees you going undercover as a Soviet double agent, where you'll be attempting to be very careful not to blow your cover as you report for work, with multiple ways to complete your objective.

You can check out the full post over on the official Call of Duty blog over here. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches from November 13 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.