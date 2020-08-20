Activision has revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War, and it will be developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

The teaser trailer is a lot of archival footage from the era of the Cold War, depicting a TV interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, Communist rallies in the U.S., the Viet Nam War, and will be “inspired by actual events.” There is text in the teaser trailer, which gives us a few hints about the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. Perseus was a Soviet spy whose mission was to “subvert the U.S. to ensure Soviet dominance in the arms race” during World War II. However, Perseus was never found out, and may still be active in the highest levels of the U.S. government. Activision promises more information and gameplay will arrive on August 26.

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War is in development. Watch the teaser trailer below.



