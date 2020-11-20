Activision has announced a limited time offer where any player who purchases Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and logs in before December 4 will recieve a free Nuketown Weapon Bundle in game to celebrate the release of the series' most famous map given a 1984 makeover.

As per the Call of Duty blog, the bundle consists of ten items, including the "Last Stop" Epic Shotgun Weapon Blueprint that offers a faster fire rate, better damage range, increased ammo capacity and more, six Weapon Charms, a 'Test Subjects' sticker and a 'Nuketown Legend' emblem and 'Ommnibus' calling card.

You'll find the bundle waiting for you already if you've logged into the game since it launched on November 13 and played online before today, and it'll be included with every purchase of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War going forward.

The map Nuketown '84 meanwhile is set to land in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 24. The game is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can hear some of our thoughts on the game so far in the latest episode of our podcast ahead of our review which we hope to have with you very soon.