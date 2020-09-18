Activision and Treyarch have announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be having a free open alpha for all PlayStation 4 owners this weekend, and it kicks off later today.

The alpha will offer up three 6v6 game modes across two of the upcoming shooter's maps in the form of Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed on the neon streets of Miami or in the dense apartment buildings and hotels of Moscow.

In addition, you'll be able to try out the brand new 12v12 game mode—Combined Arms Domination— across two larger-scale maps of Armada and Crossroads, both of which include several of the upcoming game's vehicles including tanks and snowmobiles.

Those who already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Call of Duty: Warzone will be able to access the alpha through those games and get a free Calling Card for particpating or you can download the client seperately from the PlayStation Store. A PlayStation Plus subscription isn't even required to play in most regions (except for Germany) and the download will set you back about 25GB.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open alpha runs from today at 6pm UK time (10am PDT) until September 20 at 6pm UK time (10am PDT) exclusively on PlayStation 4. The full game is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 13 with version for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 set to follow at an as-yet-unannounced time. A beta for the title will also kick off next month.