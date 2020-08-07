Bugsnax, the irreverent new adventure game from Young Horses, got a gameplay trailer in last night’s State of Play showcase.

On the island of Snaktooth, there are animals that appear like foodstuffs, named Bugsnax. When caught and consumed, the Bugsnak will cause parts of the characters’ body to change into that particular food. It’s slightly sinister, and slightly silly, and very on brand for Young Horses. Unlike its previous game, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, this game will be played in a first-person perspective as the player catalogues all of the Bugsnax on Snaktooth Island.

Riffing off of Pokémon Snap, the camera will register the animal in an encyclopaedia, and it seems that this will be a “scan and capture” operation. The player will also have access to a variety of contraptions, like a crossbow, slingshot, laser, tripwires, and more. In addition, there may be a conspiracy to uncover. The player’s boss is not keen on them following the trail of explorer Elizabert Megafig to Snaktooth Island. Then, the corkboard of one of the NPCs shows something called the “Grumpinati,” and notes stating “not natural,” and pictures of factories and signal towers.

Well. Our final shot is of a creature composed of pizza slices flying over a stormy sky. The character then stumbles and drops a fair way down onto rocks, their fate unknown. Honestly, who else is doing it like Bugsnax?

Bugsnax comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in holiday 2020. Watch the new gameplay trailer below.



