A listing for a collector's edition of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has reportedly been spotted online (via Nintendo Life).

The title was revealed last year but there has been no official details since. This listing potentially gives the game away on a secondary, fancy physical, and perhaps sooner-than-we-think release.

The mysterious listing - shown below - can be found on WT&T, a French retailer which has a track record where leaks are concerned, having confirmed the existence of The Witcher 3 on Switch ahead of its proper reveal. It is possible to register your interest in the product on the site and shows a price of €82.85, which - at the time of writing - is about £74.87 of your finest pound sterling.

The site also lists a page for a standard version of the game, with that edition priced at €69.99 which is closer to the £60 you’d expect to see. Both copies have a release date of December 31, 2020, but this should be taken with a pinch of salt and can likely be assumed to be a placeholder. That’s if the listing itself is the genuine article, which it could quite easily not be.

It is interesting that this happens so soon after Amazon UK took down a listing for a Switch port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, but not before sending the media into frenzy. It’s possible that both will play a role next year in the 35th Anniversary celebration of the series, though with the rumoured 35th Anniversary Mario collection still yet to materialise, don’t count cuccos before you’ve thrown a pot at them.

