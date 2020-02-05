Ubisoft has revealed the “Happy Valhallentine’s Day” event for Brawlhalla, and it adds a new Podium, 11 exclusive themed skins, updated tournament maps, bug fixes, and lots of limited-time items (via Brawlhalla).

It’s part of patch 3.56, which implements a balance pass, quality-of-life improvements, and fixes, like tiny tweaks to the Rocket Lance charge time, stun of Bow Down Light, and helping bots navigate a few maps. The “Happy Valhallentine’s Day” event introduces new skins for lots of the Legends, like a Classy Roland, Demon Bride Hattori, and Secret Admirer Zariel. The Lovestruck 2020 Podium features an animated marble Pegasus statue, and there’s a new weapon skin modelled after Cupid’s Bow. And, the blushing Lovestruck Colours will deck the characters in pink, red, and white, if players pick them up in the in-game Mallhalla store.

The tournament map pools have been refreshed, too. 1v1 games will use Small Brawlhaven, Small Enigma, Small Mammoth Fortress, Small Great Hall, Miami Dome, Apocalypse, Demon Island, and Crystal Temple. 2v2 will cycle through Small Enigma, Mammoth Fortress, The Great Hall, Shipwreck Falls, Miami Dome, Apocalypse, and Crystal Temple. To top it all off, players will get 250 Gold each time they log in during the “Valhallentine’s Day” event, which is love-ly. Read the patch notes in full here.

Brawlhalla is out now for PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. Watch the “Happy Valhallentine’s Day” event trailer below.