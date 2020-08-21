Borderlands 3 DLC 4 features Krieg, one of the playable characters from Borderlands 2.

At the moment, this is as much as we know about the upcoming content pack. In the teaser trailer, Krieg sits in a lotus pose, floating peacefully against a swirling scene of planetary locales. His meditative state is occasionally interrupted by his screams and yells, and the stark shattering of the background. What we’ll discover in DLC 4 is anyone’s guess, especially given Krieg’s demeanour, but Gearbox Software has promised a proper announcement on August 25.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the teaser trailer for DLC 4 below.



