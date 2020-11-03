Retro vampiric action third-person adventure BloodRayne and its sequel BloodRayne 2 are to get updated enhanced versions thanks to publisher Ziggurat Interactive later this month.

The two games' enhanced versions will be dubbed the 'Terminal Cut' in a nod to their original developer—Terminal Reality—and will include support for modern resolutions up to 4K, improved rendering, upscaled cinematics, support for modern gamepads as well as improvements to the game's engine and lighting data and, of course, optimised for Windows 10.

If you're not familar, the BloodRayne games put you in the shoes of Rayne, a half-vampire, half-human assassin who hunts down Nazis, with a bunch of vampiric powers at her disposal and originally released back in 2002 and 2005, even spawning an infamous movie adaptation in 2005.

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut are scheduled to release on PC via Steam and GOG on November 20 and anyone who already owns the original games on those two platforms will also recieve the Terminal Cut upgrades for free.