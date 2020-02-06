Blizzard has made a change to its refund policy, allowing refunds on request for Warcraft III: Reforged.

In a post on Battle.net, the company said, “we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted.”

Warcraft III: Reforged—a remaster of an RTS that first released in 2002—launched last week, for PC and Mac. It has met with something of a negative reaction from fans, who have been irritated by a number of aspects of the re-release.

On the change to allow for refunds, Blizzard put out a statement:

“Blizzard stands by the quality of our products and our services. Normally we set limits for refund availability on a game, based on time since purchase and whether it has been used. However we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted. So, we've decided to allow refunds upon request for the time being. You may request a refund here on our Support Site.”

Blizzard has also said that it will be releasing update to make improvements to the experience of playing Warcraft III: Reforged.