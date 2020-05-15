Developer Ronimo Games and publisher Devolver Digital have revealed Blightbound, a grim and apocalyptic dungeon crawler to be played with pals on PC (via Game Informer).

Three players—taking on the role of warrior, assassin, or mage—will descend into the lowlands and fight the abominations of the Blight, twisted and corrupted by the body of a fallen titan. The setting is hand painted with real-time 3D models and lighting effects, creating the harsh and uncompromising regions of Gravemark, Underhold, and Blood Ridge. There are more than 20 heroes to collect, “each with their own skill set, passive abilities, and fully narrated story to complete.” The loot gathered from each experience will ameliorate their abilities, and form the ultimate co-op team to battle the monsters.

In addition, the mountaintop base will become stronger through “recruiting new artisans to craft more items, fulfill[ing] bounties, and training your heroes.” Blightbound will enter early access through Steam soon. Watch the announcement trailer below.



