Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online will implement PlayStation 4 and Xbox One crossplay compatibility on March 4 (via Push Square).

It launched on consoles last year, and met with a warm reception in the eastern and western markets. The developer was proud to announce that the game has reached more than 30 million players and generated $1.5 billion worldwide since its release, and its community is about to get a lot bigger. As of March 4, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will meet and interact in one world. Interestingly enough, PC players were not counted in crossplay plans, so it’s possible that Pearl Abyss is working on a way to integrate all of its Black Desert Online devotees at once. We’ll sit tight and see.

Black Desert Online is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, and iOS. Watch the announcement below.



