THQ Nordic has put out a brand new trailer for its upcoming adventure Biomutant, showcasing some of the richly varied environments you'll be exploring in the game next month.

According to the trailer description, everything you see and hear in the footage was captured in-game and it certainly seems a departure from the previous combat trailer with nary any explosions, gun-toting combat or mutated monster in sight. That's a deliberate decision, with the description also reading "Because there are too many fast-paced, dark and gritty trailers in this world anyway. We are pretty upbeat people and Biomutant is a colorful game. So zip it and enjoy."

It certainly makes a lovely relaxing change doesn't it? We dare say things won't stay calm in the game for too long though, and we'll find out for sure when Biomutant releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 25.