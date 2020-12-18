The BBC iPlayer app now works on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles as of today, having been notably missing from both of Microsoft's next-gen consoles' launch line up of media apps for Xbox gamers in the UK.

According to a statement given to The Express, the BBC said "From this morning, BBC iPlayer is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Owners of the new consoles can download the BBC iPlayer app for free from the Microsoft Store on Xbox."

We've checked this ourselves and can confirm the apps do indeed work, so now you'll be able to head to the Microsoft Store on your console, download the app and watch shows like Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders or (my personal reccomendation) What We Do in the Shadows all in time for the Christmas season on your new shiny Xbox consoles. Lovely.