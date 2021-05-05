Warner Bros has released a new trailer for upcoming co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood, showcasing the game's deck building system, which is one of the new features Turtle Rock are adding to their spirtual successor to Left 4 Dead.

The Game Director AI system will keep the action feeling fresh and tailored to your gameplay, by dealing a set of Corruption cards that will adjust the basic setup of the level, including modifying the environment, challenges and types of enemies you'll face. Following the deal, you and your team will get to play your own cards, allowing you to buff and modify your loadout to take on the level ahead.

Of course, you can save favourite deck builds and setups or choose from pre-made decks, and you'll get dealt a selection of cards from that deck at the start of every round. Cards range from weapons, stat bonuses, challenges like an endless horde, secondary weapons getting unlimited ammo. Finishing levels as well as completing challenges will let you earn supply points and unlock more cards, or even cosmetics for your character.

In an accompanying post on the Turtle Rock Studios website, the developers also confirm that they will not be selling individual cards, but say "We will likely include some cards in post-launch paid content drops, but we are doing so in a way that ensures those drops will not be pay-to-win. We will also release new cards post-launch that everyone can earn and enjoy, whether you’ve bought content drops or not." The studio also confirms that there will be a post-launch cosmetics-only shop, but the items will have no gameplay bonuses with them and are "100% opt-in" according to the team.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Back 4 Blood is currently scheduled for a release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 12, 2021.