Bird Bath Games will be launching its apocalyptic farming simulator Atomicrops for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on May 28 (via Nintendo Life).

“You own the last farm in the post-apocalypse wasteland, inherited from your late grandfather’s will mere moments before the surrounding countryside gets vaporized in a nuclear blast,” reads the game’s description. “Now as the only source of food for the local town, and constantly under threat from the local mutant wildlife, you do as any self-respecting farmer would: Farm. Marry. Kill.”

A roguelite and farming simulator hybrid, Atomicrops has been in early access for PC for over a year now. The player must grow ultra-GMO crops to feed their local town and make a killing, fiscally and ferociously, because ugly pests and bloodthirsty bandits will try to destroy the farm every night. The player won’t be alone, though. They will be able to tame wildlife to act as guard “dogs,” and court and marry a companion to help out on the farm and defend its fields. Like Fallout meets Stardew Valley.

Atomicrops comes to PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 28. Watch the launch trailer below.



