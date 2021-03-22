Developer Mundfish has released a new trailer for upcoming Bioshock-inspired FPS Atomic Heart, showing off a scene frozen in real-time shown in tremendous 4K detail thanks to the game's upcoming Photo Mode.

A new press release has also revealed a little bit more about the game's lore - we now know that you'll be playing as one Major P-3, who's trying to deal with the consequences of a major accident and attempting to stop classified data from getting out into the world after a global system failure happens at Soviet Facility No. 3826 causing all machinery to rebel against the world. You'll also be going up against a neural network slash evil AI known as the "Kollektiv" that's partially responsible for controlling your robotic foes and calling in reinforcements when they detect you.

Luckily, a full crafting system is promised, with a "Chaika 3.0" device that will let you create more than 30 different types of melee weapons and firearms, and you'll be able to use the environment to your advantage. It's certainly shaping up to be quite a gory affair too, as you can see from the new screenshots in the gallery.

Atomic Heart still doesn't have a release date yet, but will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC when it does. Check out the new footage for yourself below.